Langenberg earns award

Deb Langenberg of Hoskins received national recognition as the PointClickCare Nurse of the Month in August. She is a licensed practical nurse who has been working at Heritage of Bel-Air for the past 45 years. The award is given by an electronic health record technology organization that has dubbed 2020 “The Year of the Nurse.”
In other news
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the state’s six community colleges have launched a survey to better understand employer training and credentialing needs across the state as unemployed and underemployed Nebraskans seek new work.
Faith Regional Health Services recently received recognition for its efforts to treat strokes from the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association.
OMAHA — The impact of COVID-19 on Nebraska’s business and nonprofit communities is improving.
The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.
Owner and background: Bridget Broders is the owner of Blue Water Destinations. Broders has traveled to 25 countries. She began helping family and friends with travel. She then started a small-scale business out of her home more than four years ago. The business has grown and has now opened a…
Michael Dale has made education, faith and entertainment available in a mobile package.
The following is a list of all commercial and residential building permits issued in Norfolk during the month of August.