The Nebraska Department of Labor is issuing payments for pandemic unemployment assistance.
The assistance is a federal CARES Act program for people who are unable to work as a result of COVID-19 and not eligible for regular state unemployment benefits, such as self-employed workers and independent contractors.
After building the system necessary to accommodate this new benefit, the state labor department is now able to fully process unemployment applications under assistance guidelines set by the U.S. Department of Labor.
Nebraska has issued assistance payments to more than 11,000 individuals so far this week, with payments totaling nearly $7 million, including back payments. Total benefits paid this week are nearly $64 million, including pandemic unemployment assistance, regular state benefits and the $600 weekly payment available under the federal CARES Act.
For people who have been laid off or had their hours reduced due to COVID-19, the online benefits system will determine eligibility for state unemployment or assistance through a single application. Workers who have not already applied may do so by filing an unemployment claim at NEworks.nebraska.gov.
Labor commissioner John Albin said significant technology enhancements were needed to launch the pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA).
“In addition to paying PUA applicants who filed a claim before these upgrades were completed, we are now able to take new applications for PUA through a more streamlined application that will allow us to process these claims more efficiently,” he said.
To help the labor department process claims more quickly and ensure that they are receiving all benefits they are eligible for, claimants should upload their most recent tax return when applying.
Individuals who have already applied for and been denied state unemployment benefits may upload documents by logging into their NEworks account.
The assistance provides up to 39 weeks of benefits to qualifying individuals who are otherwise able to work and available for work within the meaning of applicable state law, except that they are unemployed, partially unemployed or unable or unavailable to work due to COVID-19 related reasons, as defined in the CARES Act.
Pandemic unemployment assistance benefits cannot be paid for weeks of unemployment ending after Dec. 31, 2020. The additional $600 federal payments apply through July 25.