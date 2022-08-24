Flood Communications announced recently that it had acquired Kimball radio station KIMB-FM.
The station will serve listeners and businesses in Kimball, Pine Bluffs and Harrisburg, along with other areas of the Panhandle.
“Kimball hasn’t had a dedicated radio station for some time, so it’s exciting to bring back local news coverage to this region of Nebraska,” said Flood Communications CEO Andy Ruback.
In addition to KIMB-FM, Flood Communications acquired five radio stations in the Grand Island-Hastings-Kearney area in 2021. Panhandle radio stations KSID-FM and KSID-AM and a western Nebraska news bureau were added in Sidney in 2019. With the Kimball acquisition, the company now has 23 broadcast stations, 16 radio stations and seven television stations covering the state.