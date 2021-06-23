A federal court has ordered a Kearney pizza and burger restaurant and its owner to pay thousands of dollars in back wages and damages.
The U.S. Department of Labor found overtime and record-keeping violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act against The Flippin Sweet Eateries and its owner, Jason B. Alexander, and ordered the establishment and owner to pay $17,216 — $8,608 in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages — to 13 workers.
U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Kopf entered the judgment and injunction against Flippin Sweet and its owner and prohibited both permanently from future fair labor act violations. The court entered the default judgment after the defendants failed to comply with court orders and respond to a complaint filed in 2019 by the department.
The department’s wage and hour division found the restaurant wrongly classified workers as exempt from overtime when they were not. Consequently the employer failed to pay employees overtime at time-and-one-half their hourly rate when they worked more than 40 hours in a workweek and failed to maintain accurate records of employees’ wages, both of which are violations of the fair labor act.
Marcy Boldman, the wage and hour division district director in Des Moines, Iowa, said the division is committed to ensuring workers receive rightfully earned wages and employers abide by the law.
“Other employers should use the outcome of this case as an opportunity to review their own pay practices to ensure they comply,” she said.