Three Nebraska-based John Deere dealerships announced plans to merge businesses this week.

Green Line Equipment, Stutheit Implement and Plains Equipment Group are combining forces to create the newly formed corporation named AKRS Equipment Solutions.

The companies plan to officially close on the deal by the end of March 2020.

“The common cultures and values of these three companies and how they serve their customers is really something special,” said Russ Rerucha, the newly appointed chairman of the board.

Stan Stutheit, previous owner of Stutheit Implement, said AKRS Equipment is large enough to provide the newest technologies and services to its customers but small enough to care. Combined, the three companies have 150 years of collective service.

Kevin Clark has been named president and chief executive officer of AKRS Equipment. Clark is the head of Plains Equipment Group.

“The size and scale of AKRS is important as the industry changes with new technologies and services,” Clark said. “The combination of these businesses will allow us to serve our customers now and into the future with the rapidly evolving challenges in our industry.”

AKRS will consist of 27 John Deere dealerships located across Nebraska and part of Kansas with headquarters in Lincoln. Northeast and North Central Nebraska towns with AKRS Equipment dealerships include Albion, Ainsworth, Neligh, Norfolk, O’Neill and Plainview.

AKRS Equipment aspires to be the Midwest’s premier John Deere dealership, bringing a wide selection of new and used equipment to farms, ranches and small businesses.

Tags

In other news

Spring game tickets for veterans

First National Bank of Omaha and Nebraska Athletics are uniting to provide 3,000 tickets to active military, veterans and their families to the 2020 Red-White Husker Spring Football Game on Saturday, April 18.

Farm workshop planned

The Center for Rural Affairs is hosting a free workshop for aspiring farmers, people who own or co-own more than 40 acres, may have inherited farmland or are experiencing transition with farmland they own.

New cell site at Center

U.S. Cellular recently installed a new VoLTE cell site along Nebraska Highway 84 just south of Center. The site enhances the company’s network in Center and along Highway 84. It is among more than 420 sites U.S. Cellular has across the state. VoLTE cell sites provide customers with new featu…

Bankruptcies for Feb. 5, 2020

Bankruptcies for Feb. 5, 2020

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

Love named president of sign association

Brad Love of Love Signs in Norfolk was named as the new president of World Sign Associates at the organization’s annual meeting last fall at Westin Hotel Downtown Denver.