Three Nebraska-based John Deere dealerships announced plans to merge businesses this week.
Green Line Equipment, Stutheit Implement and Plains Equipment Group are combining forces to create the newly formed corporation named AKRS Equipment Solutions.
The companies plan to officially close on the deal by the end of March 2020.
“The common cultures and values of these three companies and how they serve their customers is really something special,” said Russ Rerucha, the newly appointed chairman of the board.
Stan Stutheit, previous owner of Stutheit Implement, said AKRS Equipment is large enough to provide the newest technologies and services to its customers but small enough to care. Combined, the three companies have 150 years of collective service.
Kevin Clark has been named president and chief executive officer of AKRS Equipment. Clark is the head of Plains Equipment Group.
“The size and scale of AKRS is important as the industry changes with new technologies and services,” Clark said. “The combination of these businesses will allow us to serve our customers now and into the future with the rapidly evolving challenges in our industry.”
AKRS will consist of 27 John Deere dealerships located across Nebraska and part of Kansas with headquarters in Lincoln. Northeast and North Central Nebraska towns with AKRS Equipment dealerships include Albion, Ainsworth, Neligh, Norfolk, O’Neill and Plainview.
AKRS Equipment aspires to be the Midwest’s premier John Deere dealership, bringing a wide selection of new and used equipment to farms, ranches and small businesses.