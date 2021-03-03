Putters Jewelry soon will have a new home.
The Norfolk business is moving from its longtime setting at 408 W. Norfolk Ave. to a suite inside The Centrum, located at 123 N. Fourth St. in Norfolk.
Owner Jay Putters said the store would be closed throughout the month as the relocation takes place.
“We’re in the process of moving,” he said. “We’ll be closed the month of March.”
Once open, the store will continue to offer sales and services, including repair work and watch battery replacement, at its new location. Fine jewelry, custom wedding rings and custom work and engraving will be offered, as well.
Putters said the store is moving because of space issues. The Norfolk Avenue location was too much space for what the business needed, and the suite in The Centrum provides what is needed.
“We would have liked to have stayed on the avenue,” Putters said. “But everything on the avenue was so big. That’s why we opted to go here.”