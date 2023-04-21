Commercial
Bierman Construction, BLG Leasing/Farmers Mutual, 100 N. 34th St., Suite C, remodel office space; Love Signs, Flesner Properties, 420 W. Norfolk Ave., new sign for Beau & Bella; Aschoff Construction, Progressive Nutrition, 1500 E. Omaha Ave., addition for boiler room; Industrial Communications West, City of Norfolk, 401 N. 25th St., colocate tower; I&P Construction, Donna Herrick, 204 W. Norfolk Ave., remodel for new restaurant; Great Plains Renewables, NSW/Motoplex of Norfolk, 404 E. Omaha Ave., install solar array on roof.
Residential
Nuno Innovations, 302 N. Victory Road, replace roof on garage; Carson Enterprises, Fadi Rzouq, 4501 N. Deer Run Road, construct swimming pool; Neemeyer Restorations, Albert Frewing, 1909 Carmel Drive, demolition; Eagle Home Inspections & Repair, Scott and Jody Carlson, 1502 Valli Hi Road, remodel and addition; Groundscapes, Andrew Linnaus, 1010 Darrus Drive, install in-ground swimming pool;
BL Construction, Troy McFarland, 311 N. Boxelder St., remodel kitchen; Full Circle Services, Innate Development, 721 Legacy Drive, new 22-unit apartment; Jose Nuno, 1112 Verges Avenue, remodel triplex; Hausmann Construction, Hausmann Construction/BCGE, 2106 Taylor Ave., Suite 200-400, remodel for new office space;
Seifert Construction, Fadi Rzouq, 4501 North Deer Run Road, new pool house; Touch of Grace, David Reyes, 507 S. Second St., repair foundation; Bolin Construction, James Speidel, 815 E. Klug Ave., install beam.