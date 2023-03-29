WEST POINT — A new place on Main Street here offers rented co-shared office space to individual businesses.
Innovation Station, located at 122 N. Main St. in West Point, offers two standard offices, two larger premium offices and four stand-alone work desks, a conference room with seating for up to 12 people and a break room with refrigerator and microwave.
Judy Mutzenberger, president of Nebraska Association of County Officials, said partial funding for the project came from federal funds.
“Funds from the American Recovery Plan Act that went to the states, $1.7 million went to Cuming County. Of this amount, $75,000 went to Cuming County Economic Development for this project,” Mutzenberger said.
Each office area is equipped with Skywave high-speed internet. Each space may be rented by the day, week or month.
David Branch, executive director of Cuming County Economic Development, has rented, developed and designed the front part of the building into the eight work spaces that form the Innovation Station.
Tim Stalp is the owner of the former Randall Jewelry retail building. He and business partner Gary Reppert operate their new business A 1 Automation in the back. Innovation Station has one Main Street entry to the eight business station offices and A I Automation.