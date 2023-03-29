Northeast Nebraskans who want to play a key role in helping their community and state thrive are being called upon to consider the NE Chamber Foundation’s Leadership Nebraska program.
Applications are being accepted for the statewide leadership program that prepares Nebraskans for such an endeavor.
Now heading into its 15th year, Leadership Nebraska has a mission to identify, educate, connect, inspire and engage Nebraska’s current and emerging leaders for the well-being of the state. The program focuses on leadership development and broadening understanding and engagement on issues and opportunities facing the state.
Participants gain in-depth knowledge that helps them define challenges, develop solutions and achieve positions of higher responsibility. Class members are selected from different regions of the state, with different backgrounds and diverse talents.
Applicants must have demonstrated community and professional leadership experiences, as well as an abiding interest in Nebraska and its future.
Applications must be received in the NE Chamber office on or before Monday, May 1, and may be completed online and submitted, emailed or mailed.
The nine-month program consists of six sessions, each of which lasts 2½ days. The sessions cover a broad range of key Nebraska issues, such as economic development, health care, education, agriculture, government and policy.
“Strong leaders are the heart of our communities and businesses,” said Bryan Slone, NE Chamber president. “We must equip our next generation of leaders with the experiences, information and connections they need to generate big ideas and make bold moves that push Nebraska forward.”
Leadership Nebraska’s next class will begin with an orientation retreat in June at Lied Lodge in Nebraska City. Other sessions will be in August, September, October, November and January across the state. A commencement ceremony will be in Lincoln in February 2024.
An application form and all session dates are posted at www.leadershipnebraska.com.
Costs for the program include meals and lodging. Individuals not sponsored by an organization or employer may be eligible for a scholarship, based on financial need. Additional sponsorship opportunities are also available.