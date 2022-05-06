Fountain Point Imaging Center in Norfolk recently celebrated its opening.
The center has been serving limited patients since September 2021 and has been working to credential with commercial insurance companies, a process that must be completed before a patient’s insurance can be accepted for payment.
The imaging center was created by independent medical providers and is managed by Yankton Medical Clinic.
Results are read by radiologist Dr. Will Eidsness, and Norfolk native Dr. Ben LaCross will be joining the center this summer to read radiology exams.