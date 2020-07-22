HyVee
Twitter image

Hy-Vee remains off the growing list of grocery stores requiring customers to wear masks while shopping.

But in a press release Tuesday, the company announced that it will begin distributing more than 3 million free masks to customers starting Monday. The mask-giving but not mask-requiring initiative is called “Mask It Up To Shut COVID Down. It’s Your Choice.”

Employees will be stationed at the front doors of all stores to hand out masks to customers who are not wearing one before shopping. Customers will also see signage, employee attire and other reminders about the initiative.

Hy-Vee employees will continue to wear masks as they have been since nearly the beginning of the pandemic.

The list of grocery stores soon requiring masks includes Walmart, Bakers, Target, Trader Joe’s, Walgreens and Publix.

Tags

In other news

New In Town: Steven Willey Insurance Agency

New In Town: Steven Willey Insurance Agency

“Our agency is focused on offering a comprehensive plan for all of your insurance and financial goals,” Willey said. “Not only are we looking at the auto insurance, the home insurance, the life insurance, but we want to be there for the retirement planning and being there to create a comprehensive plan for you and your family and to be there every step of the way with you.”

New in Town: Evolve Fitness

New in Town: Evolve Fitness

Owner Brooks Boyer’s path to open Evolve Fitness began when he was working as a head coach under Todd Uhlir at Set the Bar in Norfolk. Boyer — a nursing student who also has a background in physical therapy — said many of the Set the Bar members reached out to him about taking the facility over when they learned it was about to close.

Bankruptcies for July 15, 2020

Bankruptcies for July 15, 2020

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

Bankruptcies for July 8, 2020

Bankruptcies for July 8, 2020

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.