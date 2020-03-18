Hy-Vee announces temporary store changes

Hy-Vee Inc. announced Tuesday evening that its store hours would be shortened to allow employees additional time to clean and sanitize the store and restock items in highest demand.

Because of evolving concerns regarding coronavirus (COVID-19), Hy-Vee is adapting the ways in which it serves customers to ensure they receive the products they need while keeping customers, employees and communities safe.

Starting Wednesday, March 18, Hy-Vee stores will close at 8 p.m. Until further notice, Hy-Vee’s new store hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

All Hy-Vee convenience stores will continue to operate under normal hours.

All dining areas in all Hy-Vee stores, restaurants and convenience stores are now closed. Food service areas will still operate during their normal hours, offering meal options for carry-out only. Also, all bars inside Hy-Vee Market Grille locations have been closed.

“This is an unprecedented situation for all of us. We’ve never dealt with anything like this before, and we know our customers haven’t, either. We appreciate their patience and loyalty as we navigate these changing times,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president.

