A Kearney-based business that recently received designation as “Nebraska Business of the Year” has announced plans for a significant expansion into Northeast Nebraska.
Gerkin Windows and Doors — a manufacturer in the window and door industry that was formally recognized as the Nebraska Business of the Year by the Nebraska Diplomats at the Nebraska Ag and Economic Conference in Kearney on Aug. 8 — will invest $14 million to expand its South Sioux City campus.
This development, set to begin later this year, is a testament to the company's commitment to growth, marking 32 consecutive years of company expansion and development, the company said in a press release.
Founded in 1932, Gerkin Windows and Doors specializes in the production of energy-efficient window and door solutions. The company — now operating within a 268,000-square-foot facility and employing a 280-strong workforce — foresees the expansion providing an additional 100,000 square feet to its operational space.
Such an expansion signifies not just increased production, but also the company's commitment to creating further employment opportunities, the company said.
The business of the year award was presented by Gov. Jim Pillen and honors the company for its contribution to the economic base and economic stability of their community and the state.