Heritage of Bel-Air recognized

Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk recently was recognized by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for its achievements through the Quality Initiative Recognition Program, which honors member facilities for their individual work in achieving quality initiative goals.
Heritage of Bel-Air achieved all of the goals outlined by the AHCA/NCAL. They were: safely reducing resident hospitalizations; improving long-stay and short-stay satisfaction; safely reducing off-label use of antipsychotics; and improving function and mobility of its residents.
The Quality Initiative was launched in 2012 by AHCA/NCAL as an national effort to build upon the existing work of the long-term and post-acute care profession. The initiative aims to further improve quality of care in skilled nursing centers and assisted living communities by challenging members with specific, measurable targets.