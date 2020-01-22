Heritage of Bel-Air recognized

Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk recently was recognized by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for its achievements through the Quality Initiative Recognition Program, which honors member facilities for their individual work in achieving quality initiative goals.

Heritage of Bel-Air achieved all of the goals outlined by the AHCA/NCAL. They were: safely reducing resident hospitalizations; improving long-stay and short-stay satisfaction; safely reducing off-label use of antipsychotics; and improving function and mobility of its residents.

The Quality Initiative was launched in 2012 by AHCA/NCAL as an national effort to build upon the existing work of the long-term and post-acute care profession. The initiative aims to further improve quality of care in skilled nursing centers and assisted living communities by challenging members with specific, measurable targets.

Osborn sworn in as board president

Steve Osborn, a broker, owner and real estate agent with Norfolk Area Home Realty, was sworn in as president of the Norfolk Board of Realtors on Jan. 16.

New in Town: MJ’s Gelato

Owners/operators and their background: MJ’s Gelato is owned by Pat and Jodi Ronspies. Pat works at Vulcraft, and Jodi began her other business, Employment Works Inc., in 1996.

Bankruptcies for Jan. 15, 2020

Bankruptcies for Jan. 15, 2020

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.