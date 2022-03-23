In an effort to address the challenges that make it hard to start and grow local businesses in rural communities, the Kansas Leadership Center recently launched a two-week listening tour that will include stops in Norfolk and O’Neill.
The tour marks the opening phase of “Heartland Together,” a partnership with the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation to strengthen support for entrepreneurs in these four Midwestern states.
Through Tuesday, April 5, center facilitators will be conducting listening sessions in more than 20 communities to elevate the conversation of healthy entrepreneurial ecosystems and build local civic engagement capacity. Several of the listening sessions will be facilitated in Spanish.
For more information, visit www.kauffman.org.