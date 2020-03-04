PLAINVIEW — The drug store in Plainview has a new owner.
Hartington native Ashley Dendinger purchased the Plainview Health Mart Pharmacy in early December 2019 from longtime owners Bill and Mona Michael and changed its name to Plainview Family Pharmacy.
“I’ve always had a dream of having my own store and putting into practice the things I believe in in pharmacy and ... being a trusted professional in the community,” she said.
Dendinger was born and raised in Hartington, where she graduated from Cedar Catholic High School before receiving her degree from South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota.
She moved back to Hartington and worked for the Hy-Vee pharmacies in Yankton and Vermillion, South Dakota. She then worked for Steffen Drug in Hartington for seven years before purchasing the pharmacy in Plainview.
Dendinger said at first she was apprehensive about purchasing the store because she was not familiar with Plainview. But she was convinced it was a good decision after learning there were multiple new businesses and businesses that had transitioned to new owners in the past 18 months.
“That was a light bulb for me,” Dendinger said. “That told me there’s still people that want to keep these businesses going.”
Plainview Family Pharmacy offers multi-dose packaging and vaccines as part of its drugstore offerings. In addition, the business offers gifts, greeting cards, jewelry and home decor. It also serves as an Amazon hub, where customers of the online retailer may pick up their packages.
The business is open from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday; and it is closed on Sunday.