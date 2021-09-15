GTA, ComPro merge

GTA Insurance Group, an independent insurance agency with several locations in Northeast Nebraska, merged with Compensation Programs (ComPro) on Sept. 1.
ComPro specializes in employee benefits, individual and family health insurance, as well as Medicare and senior benefits. GTA president Krae Dutoit said the merger would add to the company’s existing health insurance division, as well as “broaden our product offerings and strengthen our competitive edge in the ever-changing and ever-growing health insurance market.”
Brian McPike said the partnership with GTA offers a tremendous growth opportunity for both both companies.
“A definite win-win. We look forward to all that this solid partnership has to offer,” McPike said.
ComPro’s 14-person team will become part of the GTA team but will continue to work out of its office in Lincoln.