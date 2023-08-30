KEARNEY — The 2023 work-based learning summit is set to take place from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at the Younes Conference Center North in Kearney.

The “Elevate Your Workforce Pipeline” summit is hosted jointly by Central Community College, Northeast Community College and Southeast Community College and features discussions on training programs that are designed to benefit both learners and employers.

Business leaders, managers and human resource professionals will be offered tools to build a skilled employee pipeline through work-based learning pathways, including apprenticeship, high school training and outreach to diverse population pools.

Chambers of commerce, economic development and workforce boards can learn how employers, education providers and community resources can partner to grow opportunities and fill openings for high-skill, high-wage and high-demand positions.

High school and postsecondary administrators, educators and staff can develop programs for students to achieve career success through employer-supported pathways that provide education and on-the-job training.

There is a cost to attend the event. Lunch may be purchased on site. To register, visit www.southeast.edu/ELEVATEsummit.

Tags

In other news

Waldow tenders resignation in Stanton

STANTON — The Stanton County Public Power District has announced that Chad Waldow has resigned his position as general manager and chief executive officer effective Sunday, Oct. 1.