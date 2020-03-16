NORFOLK — Shoe Sensation has postponed its ribbon-cutting and grand opening weekend due to the evolving concerns surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19). It was originally set for Friday, April 3, to Sunday, April 5. Shoe Sensation in Norfolk is currently open for business.

Grand opening delayed for Shoe Sensation

BBB scam alert: Robocall scams get political

Between the political ads and the news coverage, the 2020 presidential election is impossible to ignore. But voters aren’t the only ones paying attention. According to recent Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker reports, scammers are using phony political fundraising calls to trick Americans …

Cooperative sees boost in earnings

BATTLE CREEK — Farmers Pride, an area farmer cooperative, reported earnings of $2.2 million for its 2019 fiscal year at its annual meeting in Norfolk on Feb. 25.

Bankruptcies for March 4, 2020

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

Insurance companies merge

An insurance company that has served customers in Northeast Nebraska since 1972 has announced its merger GTA Insurance Group.