Grand opening delayed for Shoe Sensation

NORFOLK — Shoe Sensation has postponed its ribbon-cutting and grand opening weekend due to the evolving concerns surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19). It was originally set for Friday, April 3, to Sunday, April 5. Shoe Sensation in Norfolk is currently open for business.
In other news
NORFOLK — Shoe Sensation has postponed its ribbon-cutting and grand opening weekend due to the evolving concerns surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19). It was originally set for Friday, April 3, to Sunday, April 5. Shoe Sensation in Norfolk is currently open for business.
Alcohol inspections on March 6 in Brown, Rock and Keya Paha counties found most businesses in compliance.
Consumer and business confidence remained solid in Nebraska during February.
Between the political ads and the news coverage, the 2020 presidential election is impossible to ignore. But voters aren’t the only ones paying attention. According to recent Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker reports, scammers are using phony political fundraising calls to trick Americans …
BATTLE CREEK — Farmers Pride, an area farmer cooperative, reported earnings of $2.2 million for its 2019 fiscal year at its annual meeting in Norfolk on Feb. 25.
PLAINVIEW — The drug store in Plainview has a new owner.
The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.
An insurance company that has served customers in Northeast Nebraska since 1972 has announced its merger GTA Insurance Group.