WISNER — Dawson Tire & Wheel recently announced the purchase of F&F Tire & Service in Wisner.
Founded in 1998, Dawson Tire & Wheel has been a leading resource for expertise on agriculture wheels, tires and assemblies. The company has its headquarters in Gothenburg and has two additional service facilities in North Platte and Gothenburg.
The business specializes in the tire and wheel needs of agriculture, construction/fleet vehicles, passenger autos and trucks, which the company’s owner believes will make it a good fit for Wisner.
“The culture of F&F Tire (is) very similar to that of Dawson Tire & Wheel where farming, faith and family are key pillars of how we do business,” said founder and owner Eric MacPherson.
MacPherson said he is excited about continuing to offer great service and about taking care of customers in the Wisner area. Personnel will be offered employment under the new ownership.