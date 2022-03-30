Good Life Counseling and Support earns three-year CARF accreditation

CARF International announced that Good Life Counseling and Support LLC has been accredited for a period of three years for its outpatient integrated substance use disorder/mental health treatment for children and adults, in addition to its intensive family based services programs. This is the second accreditation that the international accrediting body, CARF, has given to Good Life Counseling.
Good Life Counseling and Support has offices in Norfolk and Columbus and has been in operation since 1999.
This accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization and shows the organization’s substantial conformance to the CARF standards. An organization receiving a three-year accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process. It has demonstrated to a team of surveyors its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable and of the highest quality.
CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of those served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF International, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services.