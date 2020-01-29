Gonka named managing director

First National Bank of Omaha recently announced that Chad Gonka has been named managing director, community banking for Columbus, Norfolk and David City. Gonka is responsible for leading a team of relationship managers that are focused on serving the institution’s business customers.
With his expanded role as managing director, community banking, Gonka will oversee credit decisions and lead the local team in serving business customers by providing advice and value. Gonka also will be responsible for growing the business in the region.