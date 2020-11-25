FRPS to reopen Battle Creek clinic

Faith Regional Physician Services, a subsidiary of Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, has announced the reopening of its former family medicine clinic in Battle Creek.
Primary care services will be provided by Wendell Lewis, who is an advanced practice registered nurse (APRN).
“I’m very thankful for the opportunity to continue to serve Christ by providing compassionate primary care services in Battle Creek,” Lewis said.
Faith Regional Physician Services Battle Creek Family Medicine — located at 209. W. Main St. in Battle Creek — will open five days a week, beginning Monday, Jan. 4.