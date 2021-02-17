Forbes best in state

Chuck Olsen of CalmWater Financial Services in Norfolk and Darrin Deichmann of Ameriprise Financial Services in Norfolk recently were named to Forbes’ list of Best in State for 2021.

According to Forbes, a leading financial publication, the ranking reflects a short list of leaders in the financial services industry within their particular state. List makers are determined based on nominations by their broker dealer/RIA firms and then researched, interviewed and assigned a ranking within their respective states and markets.

New in Town: UN-Tangled/Gett Nailed

Sarah Cederburg, owner of UN-Tangled, and Hollie Christiansen, owner of Gett Nailed, share space for their respective businesses, located at 204 W. Nebraska St. in Pierce. Both opened at the end of 2020. 

Accounting firms merge

HBE, a Nebraska-based advisory and accounting firm, recently announced its merger with the Lincoln firm, Marvin E. Jewell & Co., PC.