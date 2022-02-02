First Interstate BancSystem, the parent company of First Interstate Bank, announced Tuesday that it had completed its previously announced merger with Great Western Bancorp, the parent company of Great Western Bank.
The combined holding company will operate under the First Interstate name and brand with the company’s headquarters remaining in Billings, Montana.
Immediately following the closing, Great Western Bank was merged with and into First Interstate Bank. Great Western Bank branches will continue to operate under the Great Western Bank name as a division of First Interstate Bank. The conversion of bank systems and branches is expected to occur in May. After this conversion, Great Western Bank branches will be branded as First Interstate Bank branches.
Over the coming months, First Interstate Bank will provide Great Western Bank clients with comprehensive information relating to the conversion of their accounts in May. Until then, clients will continue to be served through their respective branches, websites and mobile apps.