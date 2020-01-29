PIERCE — Entrepreneurs and business owners in the Pierce area are invited to a workshop focused on financial literacy.

The workshop will take place Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Lied Pierce Library in Pierce.

“In this session, we’ll focus on spending and saving, stretching your dollar, creating a spending plan to track money flow and getting out of debt with payment plans,” said Jessica Campos, director of the Center for Rural Affairs’ Women’s Business Center.

Kelly Abrahams will instruct the courses.

This event is sponsored by the Center for Rural Affairs and Pierce Chamber of Commerce.

Registration is required by Tuesday, Feb. 11. Contact Mandi Jablonski at piercechamberne@gmail.com or Nikki Weber at 402-329-4658.

