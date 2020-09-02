A financial education program is now available to students and schools to help bolster financial literacy.
First Nebraska Bank has partnered with EVERFI to provide the program, which features technology recommended by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and is accessible at no cost. The program includes pre- and post-assessments and educator resources that allow teachers to track student progress and quantifiable measures of students' knowledge gain.
"We strive to improve the financial well-being of the communities that we serve, and financial wellness is a vital piece of that commitment,” said Lydell Woodbury, president of First Nebraska Bank, which has locations in Stanton and Emerson. “We renewed the financial education program through 2020 to provide students with personal finance knowledge at critical ages in their development.”
According to First Nebraska Bank, the program has already helped more than 15 schools in the region to provide financial education with 1,188 students completing since the program's inception in the spring of 2018.
The impact of the program shows an increase in students’ understanding of financing higher education by more than 97%; 57% of students who participate in the program are ready to set up and follow a budget, a substantial step to reaching financial goals. Students' understanding of critical financial topics rose by an average of 58% based on pre- and post-assessment scores.
Among the topics covered are banking basics, income and employment, budgeting, consumer skills, credit and debt, financing higher education and insurance.
The literacy program reaches students with an interactive course designed to empower young people with the essential skills needed to make sound financial decisions. This classroom-based resource allows students to move through critical topics at their own pace. Complicated processes — like buying a car or filling out the FAFSA form — are broken down for the student in an easy-to-understand way.
The bank also offers short, free online courses for adults.