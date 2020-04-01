Franklin Roosevelt said the day the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941, would live in infamy. Indeed, the attack launched the United States into the two theaters of the war.
At home, it launched two opposite reactions toward people perceived to be the enemy. One resulted in thousands of Americans of Japanese descent being detained against their will, and another brought German soldiers onto American farms and into American kitchens.
Many Nebraskans don’t realize that their home state housed hundreds of German prisoners during World War II.
Indeed, the government needed a place to send prisoners, and American farms and factories needed workers, so the government established POW camps around the country. One of them was near the tiny Nebraska town of Atlanta, located just south of Holdrege.
Many of the prisoners spent their nights confined to a hastily built camp, surrounded by fences and protected by guards perched high above them in towers. They spent their days in the nearby fields plowing, planting and harvesting crops. Often, they ate their meals at the farmers’ kitchen tables.
While German soldiers were eating lunch in American kitchens, hundreds of American citizens were being held prisoners in their own country.
Indeed, just two months after Pearl Harbor, President Franklin Roosevelt issued Executive Order 9066. As a result, around 117,000 people of Japanese descent, two-thirds of whom were native-born citizens of the United States, were removed from their homes to internment camps located around the country.
And across the Atlantic, millions of Jews and other “undesirables” were being murdered.
Now, Sheryl Schmeckpeper has written a novel that weaves together the stories of five women whose lives were impacted by the war and the camps.
“These Three Things” tells the story of Clair Wagner and her mother, Ann, who are hanging onto a windswept farm near Holdrege that Clair’s grandparents homesteaded 50 years earlier. They’ve survived almost every plague in God’s handbook, including grasshopper invasions, famine and floods. The flu epidemic of 1918 took Clair’s father, and the “Great War” took her husband. Now Hitler wants to take her only son, and a new war has strained old friendships.
Clair blames the Germans and God for her perils and is angry when she learns a German prisoner of war camp is opening just down the road. When one of the prisoners shows up to work on the farm, Clair is forced to face her prejudices.
Sheryl Schmeckpeper is a Nebraskan, a journalist and a historian who has researched and published numerous articles on World War II and the prisoner of war camps in Nebraska.
During her 25 years as living editor of the Norfolk Daily News, she has written hundreds of news and feature stories. She has also written two books about Norfolk’s history and numerous articles for Nebraska Life Magazine.
