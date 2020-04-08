The U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration recently announced the availability of $42.5 million in Youth Apprenticeship Readiness grants.
These grants are to support the enrollment of in-school or out-of-school youth apprentices for ages 16 to 24 into new or existing registered apprenticeship programs.
“These apprenticeship grants offer communities the opportunity to make targeted investments today that will fuel future economic growth, by enabling young people to earn a living while learning critical job skills at the same time,” U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia said.
The administration intends to fund about 15 to 25 of the readiness grants with awards ranging from $1 million to $5 million. The amount of grant funding an applicant may receive will depend on the proposed number of youths enrolled in the program.
In June 2017, President Donald Trump issued an executive order that focused on expanding apprenticeships to secondary and post-secondary institutions and increasing youth participation. This grant program supports the expansion of access to youth apprenticeships, promotion of pre-apprenticeship programs and the development of a strong youth apprenticeship pipeline.
As a critical step toward advancing high-quality registered apprenticeship programs in the United States, these funds will be awarded to the lead entity of a youth apprenticeship partnership that seeks to partner with business and industry to develop new programs or expand existing programs.
Want to learn more?
Information on how eligible applicants may apply for funding may be found at www.apprenticeship.gov.