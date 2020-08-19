FRHS logo

Faith Regional Health Services recently received recognition for its efforts to treat strokes from the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association.

The associations’ Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Quality Achievement Award earned by Faith Regional recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

Stroke is among the top causes of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year

Faith Regional earned its award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period.

These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. Before discharge, patients also should receive education on managing their health and get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions.

Jenny Simmons, the cardiac care coordinator for Faith Regional, said the hospital is dedicated to improving the quality of care for its stroke patients by implementing the American Heart Association’s stroke initiative.

“The tools and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes,” she said.

Faith Regional additionally received the association’s Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with tPA, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke.

Faith Regional also received the association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed with more than 90% compliance for 12 consecutive months for the “Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score.”

Faith Regional met specific scientific guidelines as a Primary Stroke Center, featuring a comprehensive system for rapid diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients admitted to the emergency department.

Dr. Lee Schwamm, the national chairman for the Quality Oversight Committee and executive vice chairman of neurology and director of acute stroke services for Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, said the committee was pleased to recognize Faith Regional for its commitment to stroke care.

“Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates,” Schwamm said.

