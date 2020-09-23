Rural communities could receive help retaining their grocery stores as the result of a grant recently received by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. 

The grant — one of 17 Heartland Challenge Grants awarded by the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation — will support a team of Nebraska Extension educators to address rural business transfer opportunities of local grocery stores by providing education on models of shared business ownership, including business cooperatives.

“Rural grocers and their communities are under tremendous pressure to maintain their businesses and provide ready-food access for their customers,” said Marilyn Schlake, a Nebraska Extension educator with Rural Prosperity Nebraska and UNL’s department of agricultural economics. “We are excited for this opportunity to work in partnership with the Kauffman Foundation and community leaders to create tools that can be used by other communities faced with limited access to vital community businesses.”

The Nebraska team will work with at least eight rural grocery store owners and their communities. The goal is to ensure that vital businesses such as rural grocery stores can remain open or reopen through multi-owner or community ownership, even after a longtime owner retires or decides to move on.

“Entrepreneurship represents an opportunity for this region to reverse a decades-long trend of economic decline,” said Melissa Roberts Chapman, senior program officer in entrepreneurship at the Kauffman Foundation. “Creating more equitable ecosystems, revitalizing rural communities and accelerating IP-driven business creation are three things we can do to ensure that starting a business in the heartland isn’t harder than it has to be.”

The extension team awarded the grant as part of Rural Prosperity Nebraska, a new initiative founded by UNL’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources in 2020 to support Nebraska's rural communities' efforts to grow and thrive.

* * *

Want to learn more?

For additional information about Nebraska’s participation in the Heartland Challenge, contact Marilyn Schlake by email at mschlake1@unl.edu or by phone at 402-472-4138.

Tags

In other news

New in Town: Rivet Roasters

New in Town: Rivet Roasters

Kim Fogle is the owner of Rivet Roasters. She has been a resident of Pierce for about seven years. She retired from the service industry and decided she wanted to open a coffee shop a few years back. The opening of Rivet Roasters is her first “adventure” in town.

Bankruptcies for Sept. 23

Bankruptcies for Sept. 23

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

Cardiac surgery center opens

Pioneer Heart Institute and Advanced Medical Imaging Surgery Center recently announced its has united to provide outpatient surgery services at a new surgery center in Lincoln at 7555 Pioneers Blvd. in Lincoln.

Allo expands into Norfolk

Allo expands into Norfolk

Allo Communications recently announced its expansion of service in Norfolk to provide business and residential customers with an all-fiber network for internet, TV and phone solutions. 