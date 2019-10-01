TILDEN — Entrepreneurs and business owners in the Tilden area are invited to a workshop focused on Advanced Excel on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. This free event is sponsored by the Center for Rural Affairs and Raymond A. Whitwer Tilden Public Library.

The session, limited to 10 attendees, will take place at Raymond A. Whitwer Tilden Public Library, 202 S. Center St., in Tilden.

Diann Ballard from db-Consulting of Pender will instruct the course. The use of laptops and software will be provided.

Registration is required by Wednesday, Oct. 23. Contact Raymond A. Whitwer Tilden Public Library at 402-368-5306.

Excel workshop offered in Tilden

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

The following is a list of all commercial and residential building permits issued in Norfolk during the month of August.