Excel workshop offered in Tilden

TILDEN — Entrepreneurs and business owners in the Tilden area are invited to a workshop focused on Advanced Excel on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. This free event is sponsored by the Center for Rural Affairs and Raymond A. Whitwer Tilden Public Library.
The session, limited to 10 attendees, will take place at Raymond A. Whitwer Tilden Public Library, 202 S. Center St., in Tilden.
Diann Ballard from db-Consulting of Pender will instruct the course. The use of laptops and software will be provided.
Registration is required by Wednesday, Oct. 23. Contact Raymond A. Whitwer Tilden Public Library at 402-368-5306.