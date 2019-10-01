Excel workshop offered in Tilden

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF IOWA AND NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN IOWA, FREMONT, HARRISON, MILLS, MONONA, MONTGOMERY, PAGE, POTTAWATTAMIE, AND SHELBY. IN NEBRASKA, BOONE, BURT, BUTLER, CASS, COLFAX, CUMING, DODGE, DOUGLAS, GAGE, JEFFERSON, JOHNSON, LANCASTER, MADISON, NEMAHA, OTOE, PAWNEE, PLATTE, RICHARDSON, SALINE, SARPY, SAUNDERS, SEWARD, STANTON, THURSTON, AND WASHINGTON. * THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF HEAVY RAINFALL PRODUCING STORMS WILL AFFECT THE AREA TODAY INTO TONIGHT, ELEVATING THE RISK FOR FLASH FLOODING. WIDESPREAD RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES IS LIKELY WITH LOCALIZED AMOUNTS UP TO 4 TO 6 INCHES. * RAPID RISES OF RIVERS, STREAMS, AND LOW WATER CROSSINGS COULD OCCUR. URBANIZED AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS COULD BE PARTICULARLY IMPACTED BY FLOODWATER. ROADWAYS COULD BECOME FLOODED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&