Employers invited to take workforce survey

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the state’s six community colleges have launched a survey to better understand employer training and credentialing needs across the state as unemployed and underemployed Nebraskans seek new work.

All Nebraska employers are invited to take the survey by 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.

The five-minute survey, now being circulated among state and local chamber of commerce members, is designed to help community colleges develop training programs that align with local workforce needs and build skills needed to grow Nebraska’s post-pandemic economy.

The data gathered will help enrich programs for students attending community colleges through the Nebraska Workforce Retraining Initiative.

The program, instituted by Gov. Pete Ricketts with Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding, provides scholarships to Nebraskans out of work or underemployed due to COVID-19.

More information is available at getnebraskagrowing.nebraska.gov. The survey may be found at https://bit.ly/2Ec1x3O.

