The Elkhorn Rural Public Power District Board of Directors has announced Mark Johnson as its general manager.
Most recently, Johnson was the member services manager at St. Croix Electric Cooperative in Hammond, Wisconsin, according to a press release. Before his employment at St. Croix Electric Cooperative, Johnson worked in the member services department at Minnesota Valley Cooperative Light and Power Association in Montevideo, Minnesota. He received a bachelor’s degree in finance from Minnesota State University in Mankato.
Johnson, according to the release, is passionate about serving rural communities and is committed to following the Elkhorn Rural Public Power District’s mission of providing safe, reliable and cost-effective electricity for all of its customers.
Johnson will be the seventh general manager for the district and will begin serving in his new role at the end of June. He succeeds Tom Rudloff, who retired in May after 14 years as the district’s general manager.
The Elkhorn Rural Public Power District has been serving customers in rural Antelope, Boone, Holt, Madison, Pierce, Platte, Stanton and Wheeler counties for more than 80 years.