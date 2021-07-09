Dollar General’s new store at 1715 Square Turn Blvd. in Norfolk is now open, and an additional new store in Stanton tentatively will open later this summer.
The company announced the opening of the store — located just off North 13th Street in Norfolk — in early July. The store carries household essentials, including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products and baby items.
In addition to the national and private branded products, the new Norfolk location includes the company’s new, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.
Dollar General plans to create new jobs in the Norfolk community as the store is expected to employ about six to 10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store.
In addition, a Dollar General is currently under construction at 302 17th St. in Stanton and is expected to open in late summer, according to a spokesperson for Dollar General.
The spokesperson said Dollar General also is reviewing the opportunity to add another new store in Stanton County near Highway 35, but a final decision on whether or not those plans will proceed won’t be made until later this year.
To commemorate the opening of the store’s new Norfolk location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. Through the partnership with the Kellogg Co., the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 100,000 books across the country to celebrate new store openings.
Dollar General supports literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. The addition of the Norfolk store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants.
Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $197 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.