Dollar General has opened a new location in Norfolk.
The new store at 2412 E Benjamin Ave. in Norfolk opened this month to provide household essentials like food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products and baby items. In addition to the national and private-branded products, Dollar General also carries the company’s home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.
The new Norfolk store is expected to employ up to 10 people.
To commemorate the opening of Dollar General’s new Norfolk location, the company plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. Through the partnership with the Kellogg Co., the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 100,000 books across the country to celebrate new Dollar General store openings.
The addition of the Norfolk store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants.
Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $203 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14.8 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.