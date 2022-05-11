LA VISTA — A Dodge banker has been selected as chairman of the Nebraska Bankers Association.
Stephen Stull, president and CEO of Nebraska Bank chartered in Dodge, was selected as the association gathered for its annual convention in La Vista on May 5-6.
Stull began his banking career as a teller at Western Bank in Alliance. He continued working in the industry while he studied business administration and finance at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
After receiving his degree, Stull worked for various Nebraska banks, including Dakota County State Bank in South Sioux City, Bank of Bennington in Bennington and First National Bank in Sidney. From 1999 to 2009, he served as the chief financial officer for FirsTier Bank in Kimball. In 2009, he joined Banner County Bank in Harrisburg. In 2011, Stull, along with his father, Richard, and brother Michael, organized an investment group to purchase Farmers State Bank in Dodge. Since that time, the bank has added five new branches and acquired two additional banks.
Stull will serve as the 2022-23 chairman, and Lydell Woodbury, former president of the Emerson branch of First Nebraska Bank, was selected as chairman-elect.
Woodbury has more than 40 years of experience in the financial industry, beginning his career in Iowa before joining First National Bank and Trust in Falls City. He joined First National Bank as president of the Emerson branch in 1990 and now serves as chairman and CEO of First Nebraska Bank chartered in Valley.
Also at the convention, the association named Mark Linville of First State Bank in Randolph as one of five new members to serve in group and at-large positions on the board. Rex Haskell of First Northeast Bank of Lyons was one of five individuals who have completed their term on the association’s governing body acknowledged for outstanding leadership and service to the organization.
Richard Adkins Jr. of Security Bank in Laurel, Geraldine Norskov of the Bank of Lindsay in Lindsay and Gwen Pfeifer of Nebraska Bank in Dodge were noted for 50 years of service to their community and state, and Nebraska State Bank in Lynch was recognized for 75 years of service.
F&M Bank of West Point was recognized for its efforts in financial education, and Devin Hegge of Lyons, Jillian Mertz of McCool Junction and Carissa Wacker of Osmond, all students at Wayne State College, were named as recipients of association scholarships.