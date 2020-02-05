John Dinkel of Norfolk was confirmed by the Nebraska Legislature to a five-year term on the Nebraska Investment Council.
Gov. Pete Ricketts reappointed Dinkel, who was first named to the council in 2006. The council manages Nebraska's $30 billion in public funds, including public retirement plans, trusts and state operating funds.
Dinkel is one of eight council members, five of whom are appointed by the governor and require legislative confirmation; three are nonvoting members who serve by law. They are the state treasurer and directors of the Nebraska Public Employees Retirement Systems and the Omaha School Employees Retirement System.