Nebraska may be faring slightly better than neighboring states in weathering the economic recession.
The indication of recovery is according to data from the Nebraska Economic Recovery Dashboard — a joint project of the University of Nebraska at Omaha Center for Public Affairs Research and the planning committee of the Nebraska Legislature, which allows policymakers to evaluate external factors that could affect the state’s economy.
"We are learning now that while it may seem that Nebraska may be faring better than some of our neighbor states, we still have work to do to ensure ‘the good life’ is attainable for all Nebraskans," said Sen. Tony Vargas, chairman of the planning committee.
Weekly employment numbers for Nebraska dropped drastically in April this year with 53,016 fewer jobs than the previous month. However, employment declined in Nebraska by a smaller percentage between March and April than in every neighboring state, according to recently updated dashboard data.
Nebraska also made economic gains in the lead-up to the pandemic. Wage growth in Nebraska trailed neighboring states in prior years, but there had been steady growth in all four quarters of 2019.
“The hope would be that Nebraska rebounds and continues on the upward trajectory that it was on,” said Josie Schafer, director of the UNO Center for Public Affairs Research.
While pre-recession wage growth may have put Nebraska residents in a good position heading into the pandemic, Nebraska’s home prices also have risen consistently since 2011. The dashboard includes the House Price Index from the Federal Housing Finance Agency, measured quarterly from 2000 to present for the United States, Nebraska and its neighboring states. The index has increased faster in Nebraska than in Iowa, Kansas and Missouri over the past 10 years.
The dashboard complies data from multiple sources for Nebraska and surrounding states. Data is updated regularly to provide timely, ongoing information during the evolving pandemic.
* * *
Want to learn more?
The dashboard may be accessed at cpar.unomaha.edu/policy.