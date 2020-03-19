Culver’s to temporarily serve guests via drive-thru only

Norfolk -- To continue serving quality, safe food, Culver’s of Norfolk, located at 924 S. 20th St., is temporarily suspending in-restaurant dining and embracing a drive-thru only model. The in-restaurant closure is a precautionary measure to encourage social distancing practices and is not the result of any known cases of COVID-19 among team members or guests.
"The health and safety of our guests, team members and communities are our highest priority,” said Rich Riley at Culver’s. “We love nothing more than serving our guests handcrafted food made just for them. At this time, it’s necessary to limit service to the more controlled environment of the drive-thru. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this causes our guests, and we look forward to reopening in-restaurant dining as soon as possible."
Culver’s will continue to make decisions informed by updates and recommendations from Public Health agencies like the CDC. Updates will be posted on www.culvers.com.