Culver’s to temporarily serve guests via drive-thru only

Norfolk -- To continue serving quality, safe food, Culver’s of Norfolk, located at 924 S. 20th St., is temporarily suspending in-restaurant dining and embracing a drive-thru only model. The in-restaurant closure is a precautionary measure to encourage social distancing practices and is not the result of any known cases of COVID-19 among team members or guests.

"The health and safety of our guests, team members and communities are our highest priority,” said Rich Riley at Culver’s. “We love nothing more than serving our guests handcrafted food made just for them. At this time, it’s necessary to limit service to the more controlled environment of the drive-thru. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this causes our guests, and we look forward to reopening in-restaurant dining as soon as possible."

Culver’s will continue to make decisions informed by updates and recommendations from Public Health agencies like the CDC. Updates will be posted on www.culvers.com.

Hy-Vee announces temporary store changes

Hy-Vee Inc. announced Tuesday evening that its store hours would be shortened to allow employees additional time to clean and sanitize the store and restock items in highest demand.

Bankruptcies for March 18, 2020

Bankruptcies for March 18, 2020

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

Grand opening delayed for Shoe Sensation

NORFOLK — Shoe Sensation has postponed its ribbon-cutting and grand opening weekend due to the evolving concerns surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19). It was originally set for Friday, April 3, to Sunday, April 5. Shoe Sensation in Norfolk is currently open for business.