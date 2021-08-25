Austin Creamer of Hartington was awarded the title Iowa State Champion Auctioneer on Aug. 17 during a competition at the Iowa State Fair.
Creamer is a second-generation auctioneer who attended the World Wide College of Auctioneering in 2015 and recently graduated from Wayne State College studying agribusiness and economics. He also is the 2019 Nebraska State Champion Auctioneer and Champion Ringman.
The contest was held under normal auction conditions. Nineteen professional auctioneers from the Midwest competed for the title.