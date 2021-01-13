TILDEN — Tilden Bank has become part of Cornerstone Bank.
The merger became effective Jan. 7.
Gary Gunderson, who will serve as vice president and manager of the Tilden Branch, said he believes the merger will be a benefit to customers.
“Cornerstone has a reputation for community-focused banking and will provide additional financial services such as farm management, trust and investment services to name a few,” he said.
The merger was an opportunity for Cornerstone Bank to expand not only into Tilden, but Clearwater and Creighton, as well.
“Cornerstone is committed to serving the smaller communities in the state, and this expansion fits well into our business plan,” said Kelly Holthus, chairman of the board of Cornerstone Bank.
Cameron Mathis will serve as vice president and assistant manager at the Tilden Branch. Bill Kester will be the vice president and manager at the Clearwater Branch, and Joyce Blackmore will be vice president and manager at the Creighton Branch.
With the addition, Cornerstone has 46 banking branches in 37 Nebraska communities and 18 insurance agencies in the 22-county area that it serves. Cornerstone has $2 billion in total assets and is a wholly owned subsidiary of First York Ban Corp.