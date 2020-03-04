Cooperative sees boost in earnings

BATTLE CREEK — Farmers Pride, an area farmer cooperative, reported earnings of $2.2 million for its 2019 fiscal year at its annual meeting in Norfolk on Feb. 25.
Earnings attributed to Farmers Pride operations for the year increased $300,000 from the $1.9 million earnings for fiscal 2018. Total revenues for the 2019 fiscal year reached $151 million, reflecting lower energy values for the energy, grain and crop nutrients products.
Dean Thernes, president of Farmers Pride, said the financial results from 2019 are something to be proud of.
"Our strong balance sheet and overall financial strength continues to allow us to make upgrades to equipment and rolling stock, all designed to help our farmer-owners with their operations,” he said, adding that Farmers Pride’s grain expansion project at Bloomfield was helpful for the area farmers this past harvest.
Farmers Pride customers will share a $715,718 patronage disbursement, in addition to $349,000 of retired equities in March from 2019 fiscal earnings. This brings the total patronage returned to Farmers Pride customers this year of more than $1.1 million.
Board chairman Dennis Kuchar, who farms near Madison, said the distribution represents the value of being a cooperative owner and customer: "Not only do Farmers Pride customers benefit from our services and facilities, they also share in our profits. This allows Farmers Pride’s customers to invest in the future of local businesses and their rural community."
Patronage is based on business done with Farmers Pride by individual farmers and ranchers during fiscal 2019, while equity redemptions represent retirement of ownership in Farmers Pride earned in past years.
Farmers Pride is owned by 6,000 farmers and ranchers across Northeast Nebraska with locations in Battle Creek, Bloomfield, Ewing, Laurel, Madison, Newman Grove, Neligh, O’Neill, Oakland, Osmond, Pierce, Plainview and Snyder.