Boyd Jones, a commercial construction services company, announced that it has established a new office in Norfolk.
The new location at 106 S. Fifth St. will be the third Boyd Jones office in Nebraska and Iowa, joining the headquarters in Omaha and a branch office in Ankeny, Iowa.
Jon Crane, president of Boyd Jones, said he felt a new home base in Norfolk would offer the greatest opportunity to service clients in the region.
“Growth in Northeast Nebraska exemplifies a spirit of entrepreneurship that aligns with our own values,” he said. “This new office in Norfolk supports our growth as a company and allows us to bring localized services to a vibrant region of the state.”