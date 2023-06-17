COLUMBUS — Behlen Mfg. Co., a leading manufacturer of metal products that has its headquarters in Columbus, has announced a strategic restructuring plan that will involve the closure of its Omaha facility — Behlen Technology & Manufacturing (BTM).
The decision comes in response to external factors that have necessitated a comprehensive evaluation of its product portfolio and manufacturing operations.
The restructuring plan entails the closing and disposition of assets for the BTM/Omaha facility. These assets will be relocated to Columbus, where the business will be consolidated with the custom fabrication business.
Once that is accomplished, the existing facility in Omaha will either be repurposed or sold.
“Today’s announcement increases our focus on growing the Behlen Country, Behlen Building Systems, and Behlen International & Diversified Products business units,” said Tom Boal, CEO and president of Behlen Mfg Co.
“This will position us to remain competitive in fluctuating economic environments.”
Behlen is offering the Omaha plant workforce the opportunity to transfer to its Columbus location. Those who choose to pursue this option will be welcomed into the newly consolidated business unit, he said.
This consolidation will enable Behlen to enhance efficiencies, foster innovation and maintain its high standard of customer service, according to a press release that was issued Friday afternoon.