A Norfolk man will be one of a select group of attorneys honored for public service.
Dennis Collins of Jewell & Collins in Norfolk will be recognized as the recipient of the 2020 George H. Turner Award by the Nebraska State Bar Association during the group’s annual meeting taking place Monday through Friday, Oct. 12-16.
The award is presented to a member of the state bar who has demonstrated unusual efforts in furthering the public understanding of the legal system, the administration of justice and confidence in the legal profession.
Collins is a fellow in the American College of Trust & Estate Counsel and active member of the 7th Judicial District Bar Association and the state bar association. He has spent decades of his career sharing his expertise with the legal community by contributing more than 60 law review articles and serving as a Continuing Legal Education (CLE) speaker at the University of Nebraska Law School’s John M. Gradwohl Estate and Business Planning Program for more than 35 years.