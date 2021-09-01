Dennis Collins of Norfolk recently received the 2020 Distinguished Service Award from the Nebraska State Bar Foundation.
He received the award during the bar foundation’s annual Fellows Dinner on Aug. 13 at the Country Club of Lincoln.
Collins is a partner with Jewell, Collins & Flood and has been practicing law in Norfolk for more than 50 years. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska and his law degree from the Nebraska College of Law.
Collins is a Lifetime Fellows of the Nebraska State Bar Foundation, and he was instrumental in working with the Dan Jewell Education Committee to create the Dan Jewell Trial Institute.
Collins served as past president of the Nebraska Lawyers Trust Account Foundation and served on the Nebraska Continuing Legal Education Board.
Collins has written more than 70 articles for law reviews and seminars. For more than 35 years, he has delivered an annual presentation to lawyers and certified public accountants at the Nebraska Law School’s John M. Gradwohl Estate and Business Planning Program.