STUDENTS WHO ARE members of the Northeast Community College Future Business Leaders of America Collegiate chapter competed in the 2023 Collegiate National Leadership Conference of Future Business Leaders of America Inc. recently in Atlanta. Shown (from left) are Mori Lopez, Emma Nelson, Dayci Luttrell, Kyra Louthan, Olivia Meaux, Jordyn Steffen, Paul Einero, Rebeca Martinez, and Eli McPhillips.