Clarkson bank acquired in agreement

CLARKSON — Clarkson Bancshares, a holding company that has its headquarters in Clarkson, recently announced an agreement with Clarkson Management Co. to acquire the Clarkson Bank.
The boards of directors for both companies unanimously approved the transaction, which has been approved by the appropriate bank regulatory agencies. The transaction will take place in the second quarter of 2022.
“Our goal that Clarkson Bank remain a locally owned bank and continue to serve Clarkson and the surrounding area has been realized,” said Tom Schulze, president and CEO. “Clarkson Bank is an experienced agriculture, commercial and consumer lender with a long history and deep roots in Clarkson.’
Schulze, who started with Clarkson Bank in 1973 and became president in 1978, said he plans to retire. At the close of the transaction, Adam Cerv, the current chief financial officer and cashier, will take on the role of president and CEO. James Bunner will be vice president and senior lender, and John Dietrich will be vice president and loan officer.
“We will continue being a strong community bank that is focused on providing great customer service and has a deep commitment to Clarkson and the surrounding area. We are thankful for the opportunity to continue Clarkson Bank as a locally owned bank,” Cerv said.