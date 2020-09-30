CenturyLink has a new brand name.
The company recently announced that it has changed its brand to Lumen Technologies or Lumen, for short.
As Lumen, the company will help lead enterprises through the challenges and opportunities at a time when smart, connective devices are everywhere, the company said in its announcement.
Lumen's combination of global technology infrastructure, business solutions and industry-leading services seeks to create a platform to help customers excel in the new industrial age.
"Our people are dedicated to furthering human progress through technology,” said Jeff Storey, Lumen president and CEO. “Lumen is all about enabling the amazing potential of our customers, by utilizing our technology platform, our people and our relationships with customers and partners."
The Lumen platform aims to help its customers capitalize on emerging technologies such as smart cities, retail and industrial robotics, real-time virtual collaboration and automated factories, as well as power business applications that require high-performance networking and security. The platform brings together an interconnected global fiber network infrastructure, edge cloud capabilities and security and communication and collaboration solutions for the application and data services.
"All of our futures will be driven by smart things, applications and digital services that use data for transformational purposes,” said Shaun Andrews, executive vice president for Lumen.
Lumen's worldwide fiber network infrastructure and complementary capabilities deliver adaptive networking for quickly responding to customers' data and application needs; Edge Cloud & IT Agility; connected security and communications and collaboration to make it easy for people to stay connected, productive and engaged wherever they are located.
CenturyLink will remain as a brand for residential and small-business customers over traditional networks in the United States.